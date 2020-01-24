Sportsman’s Warehouse to open store in Parker

PARKER — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH) plans to open a store in Parker. It will be the retailer’s seventh location in the state.

The company, which sells hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise, also is adding stores in Brentwood and Corona, California.

“As we continue to grow our brand and business, we are excited to expand our presence in Colorado and California. We look forward to offering our huge selection of high-quality merchandise, backed by our guaranteed, everyday low prices and local expertise to three new communities in these states,” Jon Barker, Sportsman’s CEO, said in a prepared statement.

The Parker store is scheduled to open in February, while the stores in Brentwood and Corona will open in August and October, respectively. The company said it likely will announce additional openings in the future.

With the three new locations, Sportsman’s Warehouse will have 107 stores in 27 states. Colorado locations include Loveland, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Sheridan, Thornton,