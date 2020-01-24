NoCo, Boulder Valley unemployment remains low in December 

The jobless rate throughout Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado remained lower in December than both the Colorado and national averages.

Boulder and Larimer counties posted the lowest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month of 2 percent, according to recently released data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. That’s down from 2.1 percent in November.

The statewide unemployment rate for December was 2.5 percent and the national figure was 3.5 percent.

Broomfield County recorded a December jobless rate of 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 percent in November.

Weld County’s rate remained unchanged for the month at 2.3 percent.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 33.6 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $29.88 to $30.77, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data.