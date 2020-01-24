Funding Friday: More investment fund disclosures, $2M for robots

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Boulder’s Crestone Capital LLC raised more than $88.7 million last year between seven of its ongoing investment funds, according to a series of annual disclosures Friday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That figure is dominated by the almost $62.5 million invested into Kenosha Credit Opportunities Fund LP last year.

Those seven funds combined have raised just over $434.9 million in total. Crestone has about $2.4 billion in assets under management.

Other fundraisers this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

Jan. 23: Misty Robotics Inc., Boulder, $2.19 million sold out of $3 million target in debt and convertible equity notes

Jan. 22: Profere Partners LLC, Boulder, $6.52 million target reached