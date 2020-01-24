Estes Park Health appoints Vern Carda as new CEO

ESTES PARK — Estes Park Health Thursday appointed Vern Carda as the organization’s new CEO. The appointment from the Estes Park Health board of directors came after public forums in the past two weeks with three finalists for the position.

Carda will begin his new role March 23.

Carda has served as vice president of regional operations for the Billings Clinic in Montana since 2015. Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest health-care organization, covering much of that state, as well as northern Wyoming and the western parts of North Dakota and South Dakota.