Broadcom inks $15B deals with Apple for parts potentially made in Fort Collins

SAN JOSE, California — Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO) signed a deal to supply wireless electronic parts to Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) for the next several years, which could be produced heavily in the Fort Collins plant.

In filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday evening, the San Jose-based semiconductor maker said it signed two new supplier agreements on top of its existing deals with the electronics giant for “specified high-performance wireless components and modules” over the next 3½ years. The company estimates that it could generate $15 billion in revenue over the lifetime of those agreements.

Broadcom mostly outsources its manufacturing, but produces wireless radio frequency parts in its dedicated Fort Collins plant, according to the company’s most recent annual report.

Broadcom employs about 1,500 people in its Fort Collins manufacturing plant and about 500 people in its Broomfield office, according to previous counts from local economic-development groups in 2018 and 2019.

It’s unclear what specific parts Broadcom is producing for Apple, and how much of those units are made in Fort Collins. The company did not respond to requests for comment.