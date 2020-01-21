Former employee buys Fort Collins audiology chain 

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins-based chain of audiology centers has transitioned to new ownership.

The Hearing Place LLC, which operates seven locations in northern and eastern Colorado, now is led by a former employee Brittany Mathisen, taking over for founder Mike Walker.

“Our motto is ‘better hearing, better life’ and I am confident that Dr. Mathisen will continue to provide the highest level of hearing care to the Northern and Eastern Colorado community,” Walker said in a prepared statement. “As a previous employee of the clinic and a qualified practitioner, she will bring an immense amount of value to her leadership and ownership role.”

Mathisen’s experience includes performing a variety of diagnostic examinations, including cochlear implant qualifications, infant/adult auditory brainstem responses, and examination/fitting of hearing aids for people of all ages.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech-language pathology and a doctorate in audiology from the University of Northern Colorado. She launched her career at The Hearing Center’s Greeley location, where she worked for four years before moving to Fairbanks, Alaska. She’s now returned to Northern Colorado.

“My passion is to help improve relationships and ultimately lives through better hearing,” Mathisen said. “I’m looking forward to helping patients with their hearing alongside an exceptional team of area audiologists.”

Walker will remain with the company in “a transitory role,” assisting Mathisen and The Hearing Place team members and patients with the transition to new ownership.

The Hearing Place operates locations in Fort Collins, Fort Lupton, Greeley, Loveland, Windsor, Brush and Sterling.