IRES, REColorado begin sharing data

LOVELAND — Information and Real Estate Services LLC, a Loveland-based multiple listing service that operates in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, and Denver real estate listing platform REcolorado have entered into a partnership to share home-listing data.

IRES struck a similar agreement a little more than a year ago to share home-listing data with Pikes Peak Realtor Services Corp, a multiple-listing service in El Paso and Teller counties.

The agreement, which became effective Monday, provides access to active, pending, withdrawn, expired and closed listings through the Realtors Property Resource View.

The REcolorado partnership fills in a key geographical gap between IRES’ Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado service areas and Pikes Peak’s Colorado Springs-centered region, IRES CEO Lauren Hansen said. Combined, IRES, Pikes Peak and REColorado serve more than 35,000 real estate brokers in Colorado.

“If you are dealing with a broker in Fort Collins and you’re curious about properties in Golden, this partnership is great for you,” Hansen said. “Or if you live in the Denver metro area and you have a kid going to school at Colorado State University, this will help you connect with someone who is expert on the Fort Collins condo market.”

In recent years, IRES has explored the possibility of a merger with REcolorado to form a regional multiple-listing service. But merger negotiations faltered in 2018.

The new data-sharing deal is not a merger, Hansen said, but it is a step in the direction of increased cooperation between the two groups.

“The door is open,” she said. “We wanted to start slow and go after some low-hanging fruit.”

The MLSs are leaving open the possibility of adding additional partnerships, perhaps in contiguous real estate markets such as Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“As a Realtor association-owned MLS, we’re excited to provide our MLS listings to other Realtors in the state of Colorado,” Pikes Peak president Patrick Muldoon said in a statement. “We look forward to future endeavors with our neighboring MLSs.”