Wobbekind: NoCo economy ‘killing it’ 

GREELEY — Larimer and Weld county economies are outperforming the state, but they’re also experiencing inflation that exceeds the national inflation rate, according to Rich Wobbekind, associate dean and economist at the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

Wobbekind will keynote the 2020 Northern Colorado Economic Forecast to be held Wednesday. The BizWest event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jan. 22, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 919 Seventh St. in Greeley.

“The overall story is that Northern Colorado is killing it,” Wobbekind told BizWest as he prepared his remarks for Wednesday. “The Greeley MSA [metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Weld County] has done well after the dip in oil prices in 2016. It’s been the fastest-growing MSA over the past decade. The Fort Collins/Loveland MSA is the second-fastest growing in the state in the past decade,” he said.

Weld and Larimer counties combined are showing real GDP growth of 7 percent, he said. “The biggest share of that is Weld because of its petroleum industry,” he said. U.S. GDP for the same time period was 3 percent growth, “which is a good year,” he said.

“The one thing that is discouraging is the inflation rate, which is greater than the national rate,” he said. The year 2019 started lower than the nation but ended up higher. “A lot of that had to do with housing, but also medical-cost inflation,” he said.

Job growth also continues to be strong, with Weld County leading the state, followed in order by Colorado Springs, Fort Collins/Loveland and Boulder.

Wobbekind will be joined on stage by Shawn Osthoff, president of the Bank of Colorado; Kevin Unger, president and CEO of UCHealth North Region; Pete Schippits, senior managing director of real estate company CBRE; Amber Duchaine, business services representative for Employment Services of Weld County; and Dallas Everhart, executive professor at the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

