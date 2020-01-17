Funding Friday: Heska goes global, real estate investment funds, contractor software

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

This week’s notable rounds:

Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) disclosed it would raise $125 million in a private stock offering to finance its recent acquisition of a European veterinary diagnostics arm from Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET). The Loveland veterinary company purchased two companies in Europe in the past several days as part of a global sales expansion strategy.

Boulder investment firm Crestone Capital LLC raised $18.6 million last year in its annual disclosure for its real estate investment fund.

Broomfield’s SimPRO Holdings Inc. raised $16.4 million on Wednesday. The company, an American offshoot of the Australian firm of the same name, makes web apps and software for general contractors.

Arpeggio Biosciences Inc. raised $3.2 million in its seed financing round Wednesday. The company is based out of the University of Colorado Boulder’s BioFrontiers Institute and uses machine learning systems to analyze how drugs interact with the cells of a patient during clinical trials.

Other fundraisers this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

Jan. 16: TPE Boulder Fund 2020 L.P., $4,048,000 raised out of $7.5 million goal.