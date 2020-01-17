Best Western proposes redevelopment for five-story hotel in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS – The Best Western University Inn hotel across the street from Colorado State University’s campus with a new five-story Best Western.

The plans call to replace the current two-story hotel at 914 S. College Ave. and almost the entire block bordered by South College Avenue. The apartment building at 900 S. College Ave. is not included in the plan.

The properties suggested in the plan all belong to subsidiary companies registered to Ashley and Thomas Sommars. Ashley Sommars lists herself as the owner of the Fort Collins hotel and the Loveland Best Western on her LinkedIn profile. BizWest was unable to reach Ashley Sommars Friday night via her hotels.

The proposed development would have 88 rooms in a 51,112-square-foot building, compared with the existing 36-room, 15,688-square-foot structure.

The hotel is due for an initial concept review with city planners Jan. 23.