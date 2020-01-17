Canarchy distribution increased by 14 percent in 2019

LONGMONT — Canarchy’s beer sales outside bars and liquor stores grew by 14 percent in 2019, while Oskar Blues’ sales in the same segment rose by a third.

The Longmont-based brewery collective said its eight breweries shipped 480,000 barrels last year, up from 420,000 in 2018. It also reported that beer sales in general-purpose grocers and convenience stores rose 22 percent between 2018 and 2019.

Oskar Blues Brewery’s grocery sales increased by 33 percent in that same timeframe, driven by what it said was a 71 percent increase in sales for its sample packs after shifting from a 12-can box to 15.

Salt Lake City’s Squatters Craft Beers and Tampa’s Cigar City Brewing edged out Oskar Blues, with 36 percent year-over-year sales growth.

Canarchy’s sales growth comes at a time of upheaval in the craft-brewing industry, especially for mid-size independent brewers struggling with the cost pressures of managing a distribution footprint and maintaining growth in an industry filled with competition.

Fort Collins’ New Belgium Brewing Co. is in the final stages of selling itself to a subsidiary of Japanese brewing giant Kirin Holdings Ltd. after making the surprise announcement last year. It follows other large Colorado craft brewers selling to major brewers, like AB InBev (NYSE: BUD) purchasing Breckenridge Brewery and Avery Brewing Co. selling a majority stake to a Spanish company.

Canarchy itself is backed by Fireman Capital Partners, a private equity firm based outside of Boston.