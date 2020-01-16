Plans call to renovate 16th Street Mall building into hotel

DENVER — A real estate investment and development group wants to put an upscale hotel in the heart of Denver’s pedestrian mall.
BusinessDen reports New York-based Quantum Global submitted plans to Denver city officials to turn the University Building at 910 16th St. from mixed-use office and retail to a 209-room hotel under the Arlo banner.
