North Range Behavioral Health debuts new Frederick building

By BizWest Staff — 

FREDERICK — North Range Behavioral Health will open its new counseling center in Frederick today after it broke ground on the new building last April.

The 12,000-square-foot center at 5901 Majestic St. has room for seven therapists overseeing therapy across age groups and specific needs, such as driving-under-the-influence counseling.

