Economist: Housing prices will rise as supply remains short

FORT COLLINS — Realtors should expect continued growth in housing prices in 2020 but not as great as has been the case in recent years. Yet there will be frustration in the housing marketplace because of continued lack of supply, which will affect buyers both young and old.

Such were the assessments of the Windermere Real Estate Services Co., which outlined its annual economic and real estate forecast Thursday night at the Fort Collins Marriott.

“The market will be more normal but will feel abnormal,” said Eric Thompson, president of Windermere Colorado. Normal, he said, will be annual average price growth closer to the historic 5.5 percent and buyers having more leverage because they will no longer have to compete with a dozen or more other potential buyers of properties. Neither of those have been the case in Northern Colorado for several years.

The chief economist for Windermere, Matthew Gardner, said upward pressure on home prices will continue because supply of homes is not sufficient for the number of buyers and because the region will continue to see in-migration and job growth exceeding many areas of the nation.

“A year ago at this event I predicted a recession by the end of 2020. That prediction has changed, but it would not surprise me to see it [a recession] happen in 2021. It won’t look like the Great Recession of 2008; it will be a reset,” he said.

The good news for Realtors, he said, is that the next recession will likely not affect home values, because unlike the Great Recession, a housing bubble will not be the cause of it.

Among Gardner’s predictions:

Trade wars will continue to be a drag on the economy, even with the Phase 1 agreement with China.

Listings of homes for sale are slowing.

People are living in their homes longer, by a factor of two. It’s now 8.2 years on a national average. That’s because people are either staying in their jobs longer or staying in their communities when they change jobs. As a result, home equity has ballooned. He said 36.8 percent of homeowners in Larimer County and 29.5 percent of homeowners in Weld County have equity in excess of 50 percent of house value.

Mortgage rates will likely increase this year, but won’t exceed 4 percent.

Northern Colorado needs to build more houses to accommodate population growth and millennial interest in buying homes. In 2019, building permits in Larimer County — 1,679 — were down 24 percent from what would be considered average for recent years. In Weld County, the 3,194 permits issued last year were down 7 percent from average, he said.

Builders aren’t keeping up with demand for new housing stock because all the inputs — land, labor, materials and governmental regulation — are rising rapidly. “Twenty-five cents of every dollar spent on home construction is regulatory costs,” he said.

Banks willing to invest in mortgages will not see defaults. “Banks don’t like lending a sub-4 percent rates,” he said, so they make qualifying difficult. That means borrowers are not likely to default.

The market does provide opportunities for Realtors, according to Thompson. He listed three: