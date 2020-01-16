Crestone Capital raises $18.6M for real estate fund

BOULDER — Crestone Capital LLC raised $18.6 million last year in one of its real estate funds, bringing the total to $38.55 million over the course of three years.

The Boulder investment fund reported that the new capital for Arapaho Peak Real Estate Fund VI LP came from 28 new investors over the course of 2019, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Thursday.

The fund was established in May 2018 and accepts investments of $100,000 indefinitely. Crestone as a whole has about $2.3 billion in assets under management.