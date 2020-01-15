Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



State lawmakers introduce arbitration reform bill

DENVER — A state senator has introduced a bill to reshape how arbitration operates in Colorado.

Colorado Public Radio reports the bill, sponsored by State Sen. Mike Foote (D-Lafayette), would create a code of ethics for arbitrators, require more disclosures about the arbitration process and allow quarreling parties more time to challenge an arbitrator’s impartiality.

