State lawmakers introduce arbitration reform bill

DENVER — A state senator has introduced a bill to reshape how arbitration operates in Colorado.
Colorado Public Radio reports the bill, sponsored by State Sen. Mike Foote (D-Lafayette), would create a code of ethics for arbitrators, require more disclosures about the arbitration process and allow quarreling parties more time to challenge an arbitrator’s impartiality.
