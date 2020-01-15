Larimer County health inspections ratings change

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County health inspectors are now using a simplified system for rating restaurant safety.
The Coloradoan reports the change from a five-tiered rating system to three tiers changed earlier this month to conform with statewide rules, but doesn’t change how violations are recorded in restaurants.
Sponsored Content
FORT COLLINS — Larimer County health inspectors are now using a simplified system for rating restaurant safety.
The Coloradoan reports the change from a five-tiered rating system to three tiers changed earlier this month to conform with statewide rules, but doesn’t change how violations are recorded in restaurants.
Sponsored Content
…