Larimer County health inspections ratings change

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County health inspectors are now using a simplified system for rating restaurant safety.

The Coloradoan reports the change from a five-tiered rating system to three tiers changed earlier this month to conform with statewide rules, but doesn’t change how violations are recorded in restaurants.

