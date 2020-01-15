Blue Federal CU buys Liberty Savings’ Colorado branches

CHEYENNE — Blue Federal Credit Union is buying out Liberty Savings Bank’s branches and assets in Colorado, with the deal set to close next month.

The Cheyenne, Wyoming-based credit union said it is acquiring $100 million in deposits and Liberty’s branches in Denver and Granby, which services 2,149 customers. Liberty will continue operations with five branches in Florida and a national mortgage division.

Blue currently runs eight branches in Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Lafayette and Wellington.The deal’s announcement comes as state regulators meet Thursday to consider Elevations Credit Union’s proposed acquisition of Greeley’s Cache Bank & Trust, which could be the first time a credit union in Colorado completely acquires the assets of a bank.