Ramirez promoted to BBVA position in Denver

DENVER — BBVA USA, formerly BBVA Compass, has promoted Luis Ramirez to corporate banking manager in the Denver area. He was formerly the Northern Colorado president for BBVA USA, which operates branches in Boulder, Longmont, Loveland and Greeley, in addition to the Denver area.

The promotion places Ramirez, a veteran banker with 21 years of experience in commercial and corporate banking, in a thriving market that saw 163 new startups form in downtown Denver alone this past year. Ramirez will be tasked with helping area companies with banking needs, managing a group of relationship managers and adding to the commercial team.

“Luis has a valuable skill set that will blend smoothly into the rapidly-expanding Denver and Colorado business landscape,” BBVA USA Colorado CEO Andy Wykstra said in a prepared statement. “This area’s economy is growing, and that growth is fostering a boom in startups and other companies. Financial institutions need to adapt and innovate to meet the needs of these businesses, and Luis is one of the best people to lead that effort for BBVA in Denver, Boulder and everywhere in between.”

Prior to joining BBVA, he managed a commercial banking group in Northern Colorado for Guaranty Bank & Trust, now Independent Financial. He also worked with Key Bank, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ramirez served on the boards of directors of the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County and the Fort Collins Symphony Association.

Ramirez holds a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Wyoming, and is an MBA graduate of Texas Christian University’s M.J. Neeley School of Business