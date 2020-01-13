Columbine Patio Homes – A Maintenance-free Lifestyle

Home maintenance – inside and out, lawn care, and snow removal are taken care of so you have more time to enjoy life.

Our beautifully designed patio homes are move-in ready. Each patio home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a one or two car garage, an open floor plan, a front and back patio, and a spacious kitchen. We have five different floor plans and three different color schemes allowing you to pick the home which fits your needs and style best.

Located in the heart of Fort Collins, Columbine Patio Homes are within walking distance to the Fort Collins Senior Center and CSU. Only minutes to Old Town, you will be able to engage in the best that Fort Collins has to offer. Our community is designed for active adults 55 and better; who wish to downsize from the responsibility of home ownership, so they can focus instead on the lifestyle they have been planning for.

The circular layout is of our neighborhood is perfect in fostering a sense of community. We are celebrating our first year and are definitely an active and vibrant community!

Being a part of Columbine Health Systems, access is seamless to the additional services we offer. Patio home tenants are members of the Columbine Club and can participate in Columbine events at the Drake Centre. Don’t feel like cooking? Breakfast, lunch, and dinner can be reserved each day at either independent livings- The Worthington or The Winslow, located on the same campus. A monthly calendar offers activities programming at the patio homes or the independent livings.

You’ll be so busy; you’ll be glad everything is maintenance-free. You are truly part of a greater community. For more information visit our website at columbinehealth.com or call 970-490-1000.