Garcia named partner at Coan, Payton & Payne

FORT COLLINS — William Garcia, a former Weld County commissioner, has been named a partner in the Coan, Payton & Payne LLC law firm. Garcia’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and business law including purchase and sale transactions, land use and development planning matters, as well as general business and corporate transactions, probate litigation and estate planning matters.

In 2006, Garcia was elected Weld County commissioner at-large, a position he held for eight years. He has served as commissioner coordinator for the Departments of Human and Social Services, Planning, Public Works, Public Health, Agricultural Extension and was twice elected chairman of the board. He has served on a number of other boards and commissions, including the Greeley-Weld County Airport Authority, Upstate Colorado Economic Development, East Colorado Small Business Development Center, Evans Economic Development Advisory Committee, Weld Project Connect and the Weld County Board of Equalization.

Garcia received his law degree from the University of Denver, where he was a member of the Jessup International Law Traveling Team. He also graduated cum laude from the University of Northern Colorado with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish.

Coan, Payton & Payne also promoted Jordan E. Wiswell to senior associate at the firm. His areas of expertise are real estate, banking, insurance and litigation. He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law.