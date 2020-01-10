Funding Friday: Boulder private equity and hedge funds

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Crestone Capital’s Maroon Peaks Private Equity Fund X LP reported raising a total of $6.4 million from seven investors in an ongoing funding round that began Dec. 18, while Distance Capital Management LLC’s Long Distance Fund I GP LLC reported just over $1.2 million from 13 investors for the hedge fund. The fund initially had $100,000 from two investors when it opened last November.

Both funds are based in Boulder.

Other fundraisers this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

Jan. 7: Outpost Intros Inc., Boulder, $300,000 raised out of $750,000 goal

Jan. 8: Red Mountain Scientific Inc., Fort Collins, $250,000 target reached

Jan. 10: Taranis Resources Inc., Estes Park, $115,377 target reached