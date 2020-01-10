ArcherDX inks another co-marketing deal with Illumina for planned in-vitro gene tests

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc. and Illumina Inc. (Nasdaq: ILMN) added another set of genome tests to their ongoing marketing partnership.

In a press release, the two companies said they would sell ArcherDX’s in-vitro genetic disorder tests with Illumina’s sequencing programs once ArcherDX’s tests receive regulatory approval for sale.

The two companies have already agreed to develop and market their other genetic testing programs to medical labs and hospitals.

ArcherDX CEO Jason Myers said the additional agreements add to a future where hospitals and medical professionals can get genetic testing and diagnoses faster than if they sent the tests to an off-site laboratory.

“The resulting shift away from a handful of centralized sequencing labs to more decentralized testing benefits patients through faster results, more competitive pricing and access to world-class cancer care delivered locally,” he said in a prepared statement.

ArcherDX primarily makes chemical and software testing programs to identify genetic mutations in cancer cells and inherited diseases to determine the most-effective gene-therapy treatment.

It has raised more than $152 million over three rounds since its first fundraiser last year, according to SEC records. That figure includes a $55 million Series C last December.