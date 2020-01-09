Lake Loveland Dermatology, landlord reach tentative settlement

LOVELAND — Lake Loveland Dermatology P.C. and its landlord are finalizing a settlement to a series of bitter legal disputes.

The dermatology office, owned by Dr. Kevin Mott, and the property owner, former Lake Loveland owners Dr. Patrick Lillis and Tracy Amick, told federal court officials they are putting a settlement for multiple lawsuits in writing. The case’s judge ordered a halt to the coming deadline for the ongoing cases and could dismiss the case with prejudice if requested by both parties.

Mott bought Lake Loveland Dermatology in 2016 and filed for bankruptcy in March 2019. In subsequent lawsuits over last summer, Mott accused Lillis and Amick of inflating the practice’s value, improperly paying themselves, doubling the rent price when they leased the building to Mott and pressuring him to accept the deal without enough time for due diligence.

All of those factors, he contends, led to a series of business conditions that led to the bankruptcy.

Lillis and Amick have repeatedly rejected those claims and have attempted to get court permission to evict Lake Loveland from its 776 W. Eisenhower Blvd. property.

It’s unclear how the settlement would affect the office’s operations. Matthew Faga, an attorney for Lake Loveland, declined to comment on the substance of the settlement.