Lafayette Promenade developer sells portion of site for $5.8M

LAFAYETTE — Alabama-based commercial real estate developer Hix Snedeker Cos. recently offloaded a roughly 3-acre plot within the firm’s Lafayette Promenade for just over $5.8 million.

The parcel is home to an approximately 20,000-square-foot Tractor Supply Store, which was built in 2018.

The Lafayette Promenade commercial development, which has been in the works for about five years, is on a 30-acre parcel at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Lucerne Drive, adjacent to Erie’s Nine Mile Corner project. Lafayette Promenade is home to retailers such as Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) and Les Schwab Tire Center.

Hix Snedeker representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The buyer of the Tractor Supply Store property was Noble Andre Birdsey, a private California investor and a trustee of the Jean D. Birdsey Trust, Boulder County property records show. Jean Birdsey, according to her obituary, was a San Francisco businesswoman who died in 2008. Noble Andre Birdsey is her son.