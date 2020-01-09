Boulder fitness product maker sued for patent infringement

BOULDER — Lever LLC, a Boulder-based manufacturer of harness-like systems designed to assist treadmill runners, is being sued by a competitor in Minnesota that accuses Lever of patent infringement.

Lightspeed Running & Rehabilitation Systems LLC, which “manufactures and sells a bodyweight support system branded as the ‘LightSpeed Lift,’ which is designed to relieve impact forces and enhance natural movement and balance while running on a treadmill,” filed suit this week in U.S. District Court in Denver, court filings show.

Lightspeed alleges Lever’s running assistance system, which it sells online for $999, violates Lightspeed’s 2016 patent for a “Body Weight Support System for Therapeutic and Physical Training, And Method of Use Thereof,” according to the suit.

The complaint claims attorneys for Lightspeed informed Lever representatives of the alleged infringement in August 2019, but Lever has not stopped selling its product.

Lever representatives, who have not yet filed a response to the suit, could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The suit demands a court prohibit future infringements on Lightspeed’s patent and requests unspecified damages. Lightspeed is represented by Colorado Springs attorneys Scott Hawranek and Yiu Au.