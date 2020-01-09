2019 regional real estate superlatives

As we move into the new year, BizWest takes a look back at the 2019 Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley real estate market to give out some superlatives for the cities in our coverage area. The following figures are based on data provided by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, a Loveland-based multiple listing service.

Most expensive

Boulder: $977,500

Estes Park: $513,000

Longmont: $435,000

Fort Collins: $424,900

Loveland: $400,000

Greeley/Evans: $312,500

Highlight: The average Boulder home sold for nearly twice the price as a home in the next priciest city, Estes Park.

Biggest price bump

Estes Park: 4.3 percent

Greeley-Evans: 4.2 percent

Fort Collins: 3.8 percent

Loveland-Berthoud: 2.6 percent

Boulder: 2.39 percent

Longmont: 1.4 percent

Highlight: Despite having the lowest median sales price in the region, sales prices in Greeley increased at a higher rate over 2019 than all other cities.

Most listings

Fort Collins: 7,874

Loveland/Berthoud: 5,504

Greeley/Evans: 3,467

Longmont: 2,542

Boulder: 2,438

Estes Park: 1,386

Highlight: The cities with the most expensive homes — Boulder and Estes Park — had the fewest properties on the market.

Most sales

Greeley/Evans: 1,835

Fort Collins: 2,796

Loveland/Berthoud: 2,056

Longmont: 1,205

Boulder: 655

Estes Park: 292

Highlight: Agents in the Greeley/Evans market converted more than half of the total listings for the year into sales.

Fastest sales in days

Longmont: 55

Greeley/Evans: 56

Boulder: 63

Fort Collins: 69

Loveland/Berthoud: 72

Estes Park: 101

Highlight: Despite generally being more expensive, homes in the Boulder Valley submarkets of Boulder and Longmont sold faster than homes in much of Northern Colorado.