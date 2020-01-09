2019 regional real estate superlatives

As we move into the new year, BizWest takes a look back at the 2019 Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley real estate market to give out some superlatives for the cities in our coverage area. The following figures are based on data provided by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, a Loveland-based multiple listing service.
Sponsored Content
Most expensive
Boulder: $977,500
Estes Park: $513,000
Longmont: $435,000
Fort Collins: $424,900
Loveland: $400,000
Greeley/Evans: $312,500
Highlight: The average Boulder home sold for nearly twice the price as a home in the next priciest city, Estes Park.
Biggest price bump
Estes Park: 4.3 percent
Greeley-Evans: 4.2 percent
Fort Collins: 3.8 percent
Loveland-Berthoud: 2.6 percent
Boulder: 2.39 percent
Longmont: 1.4 percent
Highlight: Despite having the lowest median sales price in the region, sales prices in Greeley increased at a higher rate over 2019 than all other cities.
Most listings
Fort Collins: 7,874
Loveland/Berthoud: 5,504
Greeley/Evans: 3,467
Longmont: 2,542
Boulder: 2,438
Estes Park: 1,386
Highlight: The cities with the most expensive homes — Boulder and Estes Park — had the fewest properties on the market.
Most sales
Greeley/Evans: 1,835
Fort Collins: 2,796
Loveland/Berthoud: 2,056
Longmont: 1,205
Boulder: 655
Estes Park: 292
Highlight: Agents in the Greeley/Evans market converted more than half of the total listings for the year into sales.
Fastest sales in days
Longmont: 55
Greeley/Evans: 56
Boulder: 63
Fort Collins: 69
Loveland/Berthoud: 72
Estes Park: 101
Highlight: Despite generally being more expensive, homes in the Boulder Valley submarkets of Boulder and Longmont sold faster than homes in much of Northern Colorado.
