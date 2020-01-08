Louisville approves usage change for large properties

LOUISVILLE — Indoor commercial amusement would be among the approved uses for two large, mostly unused retail buildings in Louisvil
The Boulder Daily Camera reported that the Louisville City Council has approved an ordinance that would permit entertainment businesses in the former Sam’s Club and Kohl’s buildings.
Sponsored Content
The Kohl’s facility has been closed since last year and Sam’s has been partially occupied by a church.
LOUISVILLE — Indoor commercial amusement would be among the approved uses for two large, mostly unused retail buildings in Louisvil
The Boulder Daily Camera reported that the Louisville City Council has approved an ordinance that would permit entertainment businesses in the former Sam’s Club and Kohl’s buildings.
Sponsored Content
The Kohl’s facility has been closed since last year and Sam’s has been partially occupied by a church.
…