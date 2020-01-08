Fort Collins dermatology practice to move into renovated Rite-Aid in summer

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Dermatology Group PLLC is set to move into the former Rite-Aid building at the intersection of Fort Collins’ Horsetooth Road and Timberline Road this summer.

Approximately 8,000 square feet of the 13,799-square-foot building has been sold to Colorado Dermatology Group PLLC, a two-doctor clinic that operates in UCHealth’s Harmony campus.

The former drugstore at 3609 S. Timberline Road was purchased last December for $2.65 million, according to a press release from Waypoint Real Estate. Colorado Secretary of State records show the buyer, WP 3609 Timberline LLC, is registered to Waypoint’s address and lists an employee as its registered agent.

Waypoint plans to renovate the facade over the spring and convert the property for medical office use.