Boulder’s Wild Woods Brewery to serve final beer Saturday

BOULDER — Wild Woods Brewery, which has operated its Boulder taproom for since 2012, announced on its Facebook page last week that its last day beer will be served Saturday.

Signage inside the brewery, along with a bartender who declined to comment on the record, confirmed the closure.

“This decision wasn’t an easy one, but a personal one for us, and we’ve decided to turn a new chapter with a new year and start a new adventure in life. Brewing has and always will be a passion of ours,” owners Jake and Erin Evans wrote in the social media post. “We created these recipes years before the first pint was poured as the first nanobrewery with a tap room in Boulder back in 2012, with a dream to share handcrafted beers inspired by the outdoors. To be able to grow into a seven barrel brewery and distribute kegs and bottles all over the surrounding counties has been a gift you all have given us as supportive and thirsty customers.”

Wild Woods’ customers in east Boulder may not have to wait long before returning to the brewery’s Conestoga Court location for a drink.

“Stay tuned for more awesome beer to come in the future, as a new brewing company has plans to take over this great space,” the Evanses wrote on Facebook.

It is unclear who the new occupants of the space could be as no new liquor license has been issued for the address.