ArcherDX hires CFO

BOULDER — ArcherDX Inc., a Boulder-based gene sequencing company, announced this week the hiring of Mark Massaro as the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Massaro was previously a market director and senior research analyst at Canadian financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., according to an ArcherDX news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the ArcherDX team,” CEO Jason Myers said in a prepared statement. “Mark’s extensive knowledge of the diagnostics landscape, coupled with his more than 20 years of industry experience, is integral to ArcherDX as we continue to evolve and look to launch our Stratafide pan-solid tumor companion diagnostic. Strengthening our executive team will ensure ArcherDX is well positioned to capitalize on our unique ability to deliver personalized molecular diagnostics that are accurate, actionable and local.”