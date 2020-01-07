Premier Members Credit Union finalizes merger with Pueblo Horizon

BOULDER — Premier Members Credit Union members voted this week to approve a merger with Pueblo-based Pueblo Horizons Federal Credit Union.

The credit unions, which will operate under the Premier Members banner, will now begin the process of combining their systems and membership, a process that is expected to take several months. During that process, Pueblo Horizons will continue operating using its current name and branding.

“Premier Members is a natural merger partner for us, with a complementary culture, membership base, and an expanded branch network,” Pueblo Horizons CEO Don Ortega wrote in a letter to the credit union’s members.

Current Premier Members CEO Carlos Pacheco will maintain his position, while Ortega will assume the role of Premier’s new president of Pueblo County, the letter said. Also, “all management and Pueblo Horizons staff have agreed to stay on and become a part of the Premier Members family.”

Pacheco could not be reached by phone for comment Tuesday afternoon.

After the merger, Premier will exceed $1.2 billion in total assets and serve more than 76,000 members at 14 branch locations in Pueblo, Castle Rock, Boulder, Louisville, Longmont, Firestone, Westminster, Arvada, Centennial and Estes Park.

“This merger will benefit both credit unions by expanding offerings and locations to the combined membership,” Premier Members board chairman Mark Gisi said in a prepared statement. “With greater resources, we can provide increased membership value.”

The National Credit Union Administration received no submitted comments in support or opposition to the merger, according to the regulatory agency’s document database.

The merger will not result in any staff reductions, Ortega said, and all Pueblo Horizons employees will retain their positions and benefits.

Premier Members has been in expansion mode since surpassing the $1 billion mark for assets at the end of 2017. Premier Members bought a new 52,000-square-foot office space in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park for more than $11.6 million in September. The institution also grew the geographic scope of its membership field to include El Paso, Pueblo and Elbert counties in July.

Pueblo Horizons began exploring merger options more than a year ago with the goal of providing members with the rates, service levels and technology that can be elusive for smaller institutions, Ortega said.

“The credit union industry continues to evolve and change,” he said. “We’re a very small credit union with about $26 million in assets and 3,300 members. So from an efficiency standpoint it can be really tough to offer all of the things that members want and keep it affordable. It was important to partner with someone who could bring more resources to the table.”

Ortega’s task from the credit unions board of directors “was to find larger credit unions that were a good fit for us, which was a long process,” he said. “…The biggest piece for us was finding the right cultural fit. As a board and a management team we wanted to partner with an organization that understands that Pueblo has its own identity.”

Pueblo Horizons serves many members on the westside of Pueblo, “which is a part of the community that doesn’t always get the same level of support,” Ortega said.

With the merger, Pueblo Horizon gains access to PMCU’s resources and PMCU establishes a foothold in Southern Colorado, he said.

“One of the things we considered throughout the process was finding a partner who likes us as much as we like them,” Ortega said. “As I talked with [Pacheco] about his plans for Premier into the future, it was apparent that he was looking for more outreach into broader Colorado.”

The merger negotiations paralleled PMCU’s membership expansion into El Paso, Pueblo and Elbert counties, and “it was clear that Premier had designs on a bigger presence in the southern part of the state,” he said.