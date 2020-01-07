InBank opens loan office in north Denver

DENVER — InBank, which until April of last year was known as International Bank, has opened a loan production office in north Denver.

InBank is a Raton, New Mexico-based bank with seven branches in Colorado and New Mexico. Locations in Colorado include three in metro Denver and one in Trinidad.

The loan production office is at 7100 Broadway, where commercial bankers will work to build a loan portfolio. Loan production offices frequently are precursors to the opening of a full-service branch.

“Our new north Denver metro area LPO is an ideal location for our growing team of bankers and positions us closer to our customers in and around downtown Denver and throughout the north metro area, including Boulder and along the U.S. 36 corridor,” Keith Smith, senior vice president of InBank said in a written statement.

The new location builds on expansion in Denver. The bank added a location in the Denver Tech Center in the fourth quarter of 2019. InBank has assets of $356 million, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. records.