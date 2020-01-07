Holland and Hart promotes 3 to partner in Boulder

BOULDER — Holland & Hart LLP has promoted 15 attorneys to partnership, three of them in the Boulder office of the firm.

The appointments are effective as of Jan. 1.

“Each of our new partners has achieved a level of preeminence in his or her practice areas to earn the trust and respect of clients,” Chris Balch, firm chair, said in making the announcement. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to the firm’s core values, including teamwork, innovation, excellence, and diversity and inclusion that are critical to the firm’s continued success ” Balch said.

The Boulder partners are:

Kylie Crandall, whose practice areas include water rights, real estate, project development and finance.

Per Larsen, who works in patent prosecution, counseling and opinions, particularly in technology fields.

Kazuyo Morita, who specializes in trademark law and foreign portfolio management.

Holland & Hart operates in eight states and the District of Columbia.