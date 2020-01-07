FC insurance firm joins with Kansas firm

DENVER — IMA Select LLC based in Wichita, Kansas, and Colorado Insurance Advisors of Fort Collins have joined forces as of Jan. 1.

Colorado Insurance Advisors is the trade name for CIABV LLC.

The deal will expand CIA’s reach and provide both companies with greater capacity, the two firms said in announcing the merger. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“IMA Select has an aggressive growth strategy that includes partnering with firms that strategically and philosophically align with our organization. Our goal is to change the way people think about insurance through education, advocacy, and options. This risk management philosophy provides a different client experience. We strive to broaden our reach in our current markets, as well as to expand into markets close to our existing offices,” Brian Sandy, IMA president, said in a written statement. “As a leading Colorado company with a like-minded approach, CIA will help us achieve that goal.”

“An important component of CIA’s mission is to deliver best-in-class service to our clients and continually innovate,” Josh Fyhrie, a founding partner of CIA, said. “Teaming up with IMA enables us to do both and expand our client base. As part of the IMA team, CIA will have access to critical resources and market intelligence. We will have a wider portfolio of services to offer existing clients and the bandwidth to cultivate new ones.”