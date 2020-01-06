McWhinney to start building first Baseline apartments this year

BROOMFIELD — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. has begun preparing land for the first apartment complex within the Baseline planned neighborhood site in Broomfield.

The Loveland-based real estate firm plans to start construction on the apartments at 16705 Sheridan Pkwy., dubbed “Park 40,” this spring, according to a company press release. The 313 units will be split between 51 studio apartments, 160 one-bedroom units, 84 two-bedroom units and 18 three-bedroom units.

The apartments are scheduled to start leasing in Spring 2021.

McWhinney is advertising the apartments as the first of a 935-acre mixed-use community with 6,000 residential units and 17.2 million square feet of commercial space positioned at the northwest corner of the I-25/Northwest Parkway junction in Broomfield.

One of those buildings is a planned 152,761-square-foot industrial building.

McWhinney raised $22.72 million in a private placement equity fundraiser to finance the project through a subsidiary, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings last week.

In an additional statement to BizWest, McWhinney Baseline general manager Kyle Harris said crews are currently building out road and water infrastructure, with plans to start building single-family homes and other non-apartment buildings through the first half of the year.