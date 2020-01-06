Conway resigns Weld County post abruptly 

GREELEY — Weld County Commissioner Sean Conway plans to resign his position on the governing body effective at the end of the month, according to a report Monday from the Greeley Tribune.

Conway, who is serving his third at-large term on the council, announced his intent to leave the board in a Monday letter to fellow commission members. That letter was obtained by the Tribune and posted to the newspaper’s website.

In the letter Conway cites wife Rebecca’s ongoing health issues as a factor in his decision to resign.

“It’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders who hopefully continue to make Weld County the best place in Colorado to live, work and play,” Conway wrote.

Conway did not respond to messages with requests for comment Monday afternoon. Weld County Board chairman Mike Freeman could not be reached.