HOUSTON — A U.S. district court judge in the Southern District of Texas has sided with HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and awarded $439 million in damages against Quanta Storage Inc. (6188: TWO) and its U.S. subsidiary. The award is triple what a jury had determined HP was due as a result of an effort by Quanta and others to inflate optical disk drive prices.

Bloomberg reported that Quanta was the only company not to settle with HP over the price-fixing scheme.