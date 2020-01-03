Platte River Power Authority offer scholarship for energy industry studies

FORT COLLINS — Local utility Platte River Power Authority is offering a $3,000 scholarship for students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry.

“We constantly look for ways to support the electric industry and improve our organization, and this scholarship helps support the next generation of energy professionals,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River.

Applications for the RMEL Foundation’s Roy Rohla Memorial Scholarship are due Feb. 27. Applicants must be high school seniors or college students living in Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.