Pfizer to raise prices for Array Biopharma drugs

BOULDER and NEW YORK — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is planning to increase prices for just over a quarter of its drug portfolio this year, including drugs produced by Boulder’s Array BioPharma.

Pfizer spokeswoman Amy Rose confirmed to BizWest that the New York-based pharmaceutical giant plans to raise the price of Array’s flagship Braftovi and Mektovi drugs by about 5 percent, but said the company plans to offset the cost increases with higher rebates and discounts for insurers and pharmacy benefit managers.

Braftovi and Mektovi are prescribed in combination for patients with inoperable or spreading forms of skin cancer.

The price hikes, which include several other major drugmakers, were first reported by Reuters.

Array also sells Vitrakvi, a gene therapy targeting certain cancers, and Ganovo, a Hepatitis C treatment, but pricing for those treatments are held by previous co-developers Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) and Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY), respectively.

A spokeswoman for Bayer U.S. declined to comment on whether that company plans to change prices on Vitrakvi, while Roche did not respond to a request for comment

Pfizer closed its $11 billion acquisition of Array last June as a bolster for its oncology portfolio.