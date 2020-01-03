Longmont waives electric vehicle charging fee

LONGMONT — Longmont Power & Communications will continue to provide electric vehicle charging for free at city-owned charging stations.

The city has been providing free charging since August.

“Since August, our stations have been used more than 1,100 times. That’s almost triple their usage in all of 2018,” LPC spokesman Scott Rochat said in a prepared statement. “It made sense to continue the free charging policy and encourage a sustainable choice for our residents.”

Longmont’s city-owned EV charging stations are located at: