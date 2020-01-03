Kipnis Architecture + Planning expands to Boulder

BOULDER — Kipnis Architecture + Planning, a suburban Chicago architectural firm, has opened a new office in Boulder.

The office, which opened earlier this week, is located at 1200 Pearl St.

Firm owner Nathan Kipnis is a University of Colorado graduate, according to a Kipnis news release.

The company’s focus is on sustainable home design.

“It’s been a remarkable, transformative time, as people are seeking ways to meet the needs of the environment as well as their own lifestyles. We’re looking forward to the ‘mountain high’ version of high design/low carbon,” Kipnis said in a prepared statement.