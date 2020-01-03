Joy Organics launches initiative to support local nonprofit groups

FORT COLLINS — Joy Organics LLC, a Fort Collins-based CBD brand and retailer, has launched the Joy in Action initiative to support a dozen different local nonprofit organizations over the coming year.

A portion of proceeds will be given to a new topic of concern, nonprofit or nonprofits to be announced at the beginning of every month, according to a company news release. First up are Fort Collins: Homeward Alliance and Neighbor to Neighbor, which provide support to the local homeless population.

“We decided to start with these initiatives because there is so much good being done right here in our community, and we want to be a part of it,” Joy Organics CEO Joy Smith said in a prepared statement. “This is going to be a great start to an exciting year.”