Funding Friday: Microlocation modeling

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Boulder’s Blackhorn Ventures LLC raised $6.725 million out of a $10.3 million round via a subsidiary for Humatics Inc., a Massachusetts company building microlocation tracking technology. Blackhorn invested in Humatic’s $28 million Series A round last January.

Other rounds this week (source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission):

Dec. 31: Flora Extraction LLC, Fort Collins, $2.725 million raised out of $2.75 million goal.