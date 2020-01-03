Community Foundation of Boulder County leader retiring

BOULDER — Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Jeff Hirota will retire at the end of June after leading the nonprofit organization since 2016.

Upon retirement, Hirota plans to relocate to Mexico, according to a foundation news release.

“Community Foundation Boulder County is truly the community’s foundation, and I know it will continue to thrive and improve the quality of life for everyone in Boulder County, for generations to come,” Hirota said in a prepared statement.

Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted $82 million to nonprofits focused on health and human services, basic needs, children and youth, education, civic engagement, arts and culture, and animals and the environment.

“Jeff will have served the foundation for three-and-a-half years, and the board is grateful for his

leadership,” board chair Leslie Allen said in a statement.

Hirota was hired in Dec. 2016 to replace Josie Health, who retired after 21 years of service at the foundation.

Hirota had been the vice president of programs for The Denver Foundation since 2006, where he directed all programs and discretionary grantmaking.

Prior to joining the Denver Foundation in 2003, Hirota was director of brand development for ABC affiliate, Denver’s 7, and the executive director of the Five Points Media Center, a community media center serving women, people of color and the economically disadvantaged.