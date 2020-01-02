Raising Cane’s to replace Longmont’s La Madeleine

LONGMONT — The La Madeleine restaurant site in Longmont, which has sat empty since the cafe closed in 2018, could be transformed into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

The rapidly expanding Louisiana-based fast-casual chain has nine existing Colorado locations — and more than 470 worldwide — but the Longmont restaurant would be Raising Cane’s first in Boulder County. Currently the closest locations to the county are in Broomfield and Fort Collins.

Plans call for the La Madeleine building to be demolished and replaced with a nearly 3,800-square-foot restaurant on a roughly 1.3-acre lot at 1236 S. Hover St. in the Village at the Peaks shopping center, according to documents submitted by the company to Longmont planners. The La Madeleine restaurant, which was open for only about a year, closed in July 2018.

Raising Cane’s representatives directed questions about the planned restaurant to Texas-based public relations firm Champion Management. Champion staff could not be reached for comment.

Raising Cane’s Restaurant LLC is the project’s developer, PM Design Architectural Solutions Group is providing architectural services and Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. is the project engineer, planning documents show. The project is currently under review by planning staff and it is unclear when approval to begin construction may be granted.