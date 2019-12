WINDSOR — Chimney Park, a gourmet restaurant at 406 Main St. in Windsor was recently named one of the top 100 restaurants in the United States by online reservation service OpenTable.

The American cuisine eatery was one of four Colorado restaurants to make the list, according to a Greeley Tribune report. Carlo’s Bistro in Colorado Springs, Bistro Barbes in Denver and The Family Jones Spirit House in Denver were the other restaurants included by OpenTable.