Maxar to offload Canadian subsidiary for $765M

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), a Westminster-based company with multiple aerospace divisions, announced Monday plans to sell Canadian subsidiary MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates to a private equity group for $765 million.

The acquisition, which includes MDA’s ground stations, radar satellite products, robotics, defense, and satellite components businesses, is being led by Toronto-based Northern Private Capital.

After the sale is finalized, MDA will operate as an independent firm, retaining its name and its roughly 1,900 employees, according to a Maxar news release.

Maxar “expects to use proceeds to reduce leverage and improve its capital structure to prioritize investments for growth in its core areas of Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure,” the release said.

“This transaction — when combined with the recently completed sale of real estate in Palo Alto — reduces Maxar’s overall debt by more than $1 billion and significantly reduces Maxar’s leverage ratio,” Maxar CFO Biggs Porter said in a prepared statement. “Also, the loss of future cash flow from MDA will be significantly offset by interest savings from the reduction of debt.”