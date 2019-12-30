Boulder auto sales site sells for $4.45M

BOULDER — The Holman Automotive sales and service center at 1799 Exposition Drive in Boulder recently sold for $4.45 million, Boulder County property records show.

The property, which was built in 1976 and includes nearly 19,000 square feet on a nearly 2-acre lot, was bought by Holman Boulder Real Estate LLC. Holman is an affiliate of New Jersey-based automotive fleet management firm Automotive Resources LLC.

The seller was Abre LLC, a firm registered to an address in Vancouver, Washington.

The property at 1799 Exposition Drive, which is also home to Boulder Audi, last sold in 2013 for $3.1 million, Boulder County public records show.