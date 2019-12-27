SCL Health looks to improve surgery outcomes, affordability with new partnership

BROOMFIELD — SCL Health Inc. is partnering with data-analytics technology firm Empiric Health Inc. to help the Broomfield-based hospital system identify improvement opportunities for surgeries both in terms of patient outcomes and affordability.

“The partnership will provide actionable data to our clinical teams so they are empowered to identify opportunities to enhance perioperative efficiency and surgical quality, with the ultimate goal of reducing variable surgical costs,” according to an SCL Health news release.

Empiric’s proprietary technology uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to collect and analyze data. The ultimate purpose of that data collection is to improve the surgical-planning process and reduce cost variations, the release said.

“I am excited about our partnership with Empiric Health, as the data made available through Empiric Health assists our providers in overcoming the traditional problem of surgical data variation due to individual patient differences,” SCL Health chief medical officer Dr. Simon Payne said in a prepared statement. “Openly sharing data that our providers and surgeons trust affords us a tremendous opportunity to evaluate variability, to continue our commitment to enhancing our quality excellence, including improvements in surgical quality and perioperative efficiency, and to ultimately reduce surgical cost.”